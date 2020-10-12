“More government is not the solution to this problem; less government is."
– Ronald Reagan
Although Democrats in Congress and members of the leftist media continue to claim we are in the worst recession since the 1930s, that is a false assertion. The longest lasting recession America has experienced since 1930 began in 1980 under Jimmy Carter, when the GDP dropped by 9.6% and did not end until 1982. It took Ronald Reagan two years to rebuild the American economy.
When Reagan took office, he faced double digit inflation and interest rates were at 20%. With job numbers falling rapidly and inflation destroying purchasing power, the Arthur Okun Misery Index escalated to a historic high of 21.98, from 13.57 under Ford. The Misery Index dropped by over 10 points during the Reagan presidency – the single largest improvement since it was first created.
While Obama claimed he resolved the worst recession in history, his numbers don’t add up. In his first 10 quarters, he created only 790,000 jobs. In Reagan’s first 10, he added 7.5 million jobs. In Obama’s first 10 quarters, disposable income rose 0.8%. During Reagan’s first 10, disposable income rose to 6%. Obama also inherited low interest rates and low inflation compared to Reagan.
Obama’s recovery included the longest period of unemployment since the Depression at 8%. In fact, Obama’s employment numbers for eight years were only marginally better than Carter’s. And Obama’s unemployment rate doesn’t reflect the millions who totally dropped out of the labor force.
“I took unprecedented action and speed to make this economy what it is today.”
– Barack Obama
Obama’s recovery was a mask of smoke and mirrored tax increases. According to The Tax Policy Center, the tax rate paid by the top 1% went up 6% to 33.8%. The ACA added a 1% tax on wages over $200,000, which increased the tax liability up to 2.35%. Obamacare also imposed a Medicare investment income tax of 3.8% and he increased the investment and capital gains taxes to 24.2%.
Donald Trump inherited an economy that was stuck in limbo for eight years due to Obama’s belief in big government. In three years, Trump created our best economy since WWII ended. He lowered taxes, had record low unemployment, and increased wages, especially for Hispanics and blacks.
Until COVID, nothing could stop the Trump economy from increasing its record setting numbers.
Unfortunately for Americans, instead of working with the president to insure a cohesive recovery from the pandemic, it was mana from political heaven for the left to obfuscate in an election year. They’re aware voters have short memories and have been preying on them like a New York City conman.
When the left watched socialist Bernie Sanders easily convince Millennials to ditch capitalism for socialism, they panicked and unearthed Joe Biden. If he wins, voters will discover they were better off under Jimmy Carter, who felt business only existed to provide tax money to finance free federal giveaway programs.
“I believe Government exists to provide for human wants.”
– Jimmy Carter
When Biden dropped his agenda bomb on America, if that didn’t make Democrats seek shelter in the closest GOP bomb shelter, they are willing to commit fiscal hari-kari for the Democratic Party.
Biden’s agenda was first reported in the Washington Examiner. It unveiled his multi-trillion-dollar scheme funded by higher taxes on the wealthy and corporations. It includes higher tax rates, an expansion of the Social Security payroll tax, plus fewer tax credits and deductions. His increased tax rates on capital and labor will cost three million jobs, while reducing the nation's GDP by over 5%.
Casey Mulligan, a University of Chicago economist said "Biden’s tax plan will increase average tax rates on both labor and capital income.” He explained Biden’s corporate tax hikes and his wealth tax will drastically shrink the economy. It will destroy millions of jobs, especially those of Hispanics and of blacks who benefited more from Trump’s economy than any other president in U.S. history.
“Biden asserts his plan rewards work, but it does just the opposite. It destroys it.”
– Casey Mulligan
Joe Biden’s cataclysmic half-century record in Washington proves he is incapable of creating jobs, pro-growth policies, and leading America’s economic comeback after the pandemic. Biden’s Build Back Better bonanza is more catastrophic than the stratagems of both Obama and Huey Long. His tax increases, spending and increased regulations on business would surpass the damage that the incompetent Carter inflicted on America. Biden’s tax plan would cost U.S. taxpayers over $4 trillion.
Biden’s jobs plan is worse. He claims he will bring American manufacturing back to our soil, but his record reflects “off-shoring” and eliminating jobs. He voted for NAFTA, which cost the U.S. 850,000 jobs and gutted manufacturing. He pushed to give China “most favored nation” trade status, killing millions of jobs. Biden supported the Trans-Pacific Trade deal, (TPT), which killed another 450,000 jobs and deflated our GDP. Biden’s “Made in America” plan is “Made everywhere but in America.”
Biden has embraced the Green New Deal, aiming to eradicate carbon fuels from the power sector by 2035 and achieve zero emissions by 2050. That is impossible without banning all energy in the U.S. He pledged to do this by “sacrificing” blue-collar energy jobs and promised “no new fracking.”
In a CNN Townhall, Kamala Harris said she fully endorses Biden’s plan. She praised the Green New Deal and Biden’s chimerical socialist agenda as principles she calls “sound and important.”
Biden’s climate plan will cost taxpayers $2 trillion, and his economic plan would cost $700 billion.
The Green New Deal is a socialist behemoth that will kill American jobs, growth and prosperity!
W C Fields said, “Never give a sucker an even break.” Only someone who had their head buried in the sand for four years could be suckered into Biden’s Build Back Better debacle. His scheme will inflict more damage to our economy than the atomic bomb did to Hiroshima, Japan, during WWII!
The Obama-Biden recovery didn’t bring back manufacturing jobs or increase wages. It decimated the middle class and saw 14 million leave the workforce, while another 800,000 fell into poverty. By 2016, 57% of America was unhappy with the economy and elected Trump. Biden has been wrong so long for America we must ask ourselves: Can we survive Biden’s leap of faith backwards to Obama-Carter style Keynesian Kumbaya eras? Or do we need responsible management of our nation’s economy to return it to the dynamic growth we were experiencing before the pandemic?
The present cannot be a dress rehearsal for the future if we learned from our mistakes of the past.
Our liberty is a precious gift. This is your republic if you can keep it.
“Americans are so enamored of equality; they would rather be equal in slavery than unequal in freedom.”
– Alexis de Tocqueville