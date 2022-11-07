"Every tax hike on big business is a tax hike on the people. To business, taxes are an operating expense and all costs of doing business are passed on to the consumer."- U.S. Sen. Marko Rubio (R-FL)
Since the Industrial Revolution, the key ingredient needed to sustain a world super power is energy. It was fossil fuels that carried the allies to victory in two Great Wars and nuclear energy that helped maintain world peace for over 75 years. Since 1900, every U.S. president has supported America's energy producers because they were cognizant it takes energy to grease the wheels of democracy.
When Joe Biden entered office, he inherited a nation that was energy independent. But instead of protecting it, his first day in office he began dismantling it. By canceling federal drilling permits and the Keystone Pipeline, he made the U.S. energy dependent overnight. This not only weakened our security but it tripled prices at the pump. He is begging OPEC for oil out of fear of being drowned in a red wave.
Biden's progressive mentor Barack Obama's energy policy was, "all-of-the-above energy," oil, gas, and renewables. Donald Trump, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and even Jimmy Carter all realized the political consequences of voters feeling pain at the pump due to bad energy policy.
"I refuse to allow OPEC, or anyone else to hold America hostage in foreign energy markets." – Donald Trump
Biden doesn't understand basic economics. Both oil and gasoline prices increased each time Biden released oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The market realized he'd have to refill the tanks at a much higher price. Gas is still twice as much as it was when Donald Trump was in office.
Biden has been blaming U.S. oil producers for the high price of gasoline instead of his orders to cancel drilling permits and Keystone. He has accused oil companies of price gouging since Russia invaded Ukraine.
"Big oil is taking advantage of American drivers because of the war." – Joe Biden
The American Petroleum Institute, the oil industry’s lobbyists, said that Biden’s price gouging accusations were “outrageous and bogus.” They denounced Biden's threat of new taxes as voter “pandering.” If this were to happen, it would disincentivize new production needed to sustain prices.
API President and CEO Mike Sommers said “Biden is repeating the same assertions he has been making for two years. He has proposed raising taxes on our industry as punishment for making a profit. He takes credit when prices go down and blames us for every penny when gas goes up."
During an interview on Bloomberg TV, Mike Wirth, Chevron's CEO, said, Biden threatening to go after them for making a profit when oil is in high demand shows how clueless he is. All profits go back to investors not them. A windfall profit tax or export ban would only raise prices on gasoline.
Big oil will not allow Biden to make them the scapegoat for his bad energy policies that totally upset global markets. When he cut a large amount of crude out of future production and refinement, this not only affected America, it was a title wave that rippled through the entire world's oil exchanges.
“Government can't adjust supply to meet demand. Only markets can do that." – Hendrith Smith Jr.
Big Oil is doing nothing more than riding the wave of higher energy prices. Biden cut the supply so the price on crude went up. Brent crude futures, the global benchmark, surged more than 40% this year. They went up to an expected high of $130 a barrel with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
While prices have come down since then, Brent is trading above $100 a barrel, which is bolstering profits for oil companies. Quarterly profits for the largest oil companies continued to soar during the period ending in September. Shell and ExxonMobil took in $9.5 billion and $18.7 billion in profits.
Chevron reported its highest profit in a decade, while Shell posted its highest earnings in years.
Like any business, there are good times and bad ones. Oil company's profits were down during the pandemic when traders were actually paying buyers to take oil off their hands. Exxon suffered a historic net loss in 2020; its worst performance in decades. Other companies fared even worse.
"An insightful business knows how to survive during good times and bad times alike." – Ryan Lilly
In 2018, the U.S. exported more oil than it imported for the first time in 70-plus years. This was not the result of decades of federal "energy policies," but despite them. For decades, U.S. presidents all assumed that increased domestic oil production couldn't solve our energy problems. Everyone believed strict conservation and "alternative" forms of energy would be the only practical solution.
When Donald Trump took office, he told the Energy Department, "We need to lift the restrictions on drilling and allow oil producers to use advanced drilling technologies to gain energy independence." This increased production, lowered prices and imports steadily dropped, while exports increased.
"America doesn't need to depend on anyone for oil when we have oil right here." – Donald Trump
Biden knows the errors in his ways and is looking for a bogeyman to take the blame for high gas prices with the midterms only a day away. He is caught between a rock and a hard place with the climate geeks, the progressives and of course voters who are paying dearly for his war on energy.
Last week, Northern Democrats, where heating oil has doubled in price, contacted Biden to help fend off a Republican wave in the midterms. Biden's answer was to propose a windfall tax on oil and gas producers to hoodwink voters that his punishing big oil with a windfall tax will reduce prices.
Biden announced, "Unless oil companies lower prices and increase production we will impose a windfall tax on 'excess profits' and impose other restrictions. Their profits are a windfall of war and I will not put up with this. Anyone receiving windfall profits like these will be punished unmercifully."
Mohammad Ali said, "If ya threaten anyone, be prepared to fight." Not only will the oil companies fight back with a vengeance, but Congress will also. If you want less of anything put a huge tax on it. Most intelligent voters are aware that businesses don't pay taxes, their customers do. When the price of diesel fuel hits $10 a gallon, Teamster union members will start picketing the White House.
Biden and congressional Democrats have attacked domestic energy since they took office. Voters are aware their energy policies have driven up fuel and grocery prices, while net wages went down.
The highest inflation in a generation and talk of a looming recession are stoking voters’ economic fears as they head out to the voting booth. When voters are unhappy, they vote with their wallets.
Voters will vote for themselves this election. "You are not just voting for an individual, you're voting for an agenda. You're voting for a platform. You're voting for a political philosophy." – Colin Powell