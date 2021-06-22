A revolution is underway in the United States as traditional standards used to measure achievement and provide opportunity are being rejected by schools, corporations, governments and other institutions in favor of quotas based on race and gender.
On taking office, President Joe Biden signaled that the nation’s long-held principle of equality for all was over, signing executive orders to advance racial equity “across the Federal Government” – equity referring to the idea that merely treating everybody the same is not enough, and that an equal outcome for all people has to be the goal.
Over the last few months, many Ivy League and flagship state universities have moved away from a seemingly neutral measure long used to assess applicants – standardized test scores – to give minorities a better shot at admissions.
In May, Hewlett-Packard decreed that by 2030 half of its leadership positions and more than 30% of its technicians and engineers must be women and that the number of minorities should “meet or exceed” their representation in the tech workforce. United Airlines announced that half of the 5,000 pilots it would train at its proprietary flight school between now and 2030 will be women or people of color. United did not reveal whether there were enough qualified blacks and women in the pipeline so that a black/female quota of 2,500 new pilots could be filled – or about what it would do if there weren’t enough qualified candidates.
Other major American companies including Delta Airlines, Ralph Lauren, and Wells Fargo have also announced hiring quotas as a way to redress racial imbalances.
The equity movement is rooted in a deeply pessimistic view of the United States as irredeemably white supremacist. The transition from equality of treatment to equality of outcomes tests one of the basic post-civil rights principles of American life – namely, that the same standards should be applied to all people.
The issue of standards is not just a matter of values or fairness. With the U.S. falling behind other countries in math and science, notably China, standards are matters of competitiveness and national security – even as the military, CIA and other federal agencies embrace equity.
But discontent over the pace of racial progress has led to an explicit rejection of meritocracy and a call for old standards to make way for new ones.
In May, the Princeton University classics department announced that in an effort to combat “systemic racism,” it would no longer require classics majors to take Latin or Greek. Is it really OK for future professors of classics not to know Latin?
The American Medical Association has released a strategic plan calling for an expansion of “medical school and physician education to include equity, anti-racism, structural competency, public health and social sciences, critical race theory, and historical basis of disease.” The AMA doesn’t say whether adding those subjects to the curriculum will take away time from other more germane subjects to the study of medicine such as anatomy, microbiology, and genetics.
“Scientific evidence tells us that racism has caused significant harm to people – and their health – throughout our nation’s history,” Gregory E. Harmon, M.D., the AMA’s president elect, who is white, said in an email to RCI, explaining the initiative.
Perhaps the most striking passages in the AMA document are those that have to do with equality and meritocracy, which it calls “malignant narratives.”
“Seeking to treat everyone the ‘same’ ignores the historical legacy of disinvestment and deprivation,” the document says of equality, while meritocracy is “a narrative that attributes success and failure to individual abilities and merits. It does not address the centuries of unequal treatment that have historically robbed communities of the vital resources needed to thrive.”
Some critics note that the strategic plan says nothing about competency; several doctors posting to the blog Legal Insurrection asked if members of the AMA would be comfortable allowing them or their families to be treated, as one of them put it, “by those who have MD attached to their names solely in the name of equity ... not because of meritocracy or qualification.”
The strategic plan offers no concrete suggestions for increasing the numbers of Blacks in medical school, and it makes no analysis of whether it’s even possible to do that. Is there a pool of qualified candidates that, somehow, is not being considered?
The authors of the studies argue that admitting students with lower MCAT scores would “diversify the physician workforce.” But given that Black students are already being admitted at a significantly lower standard, at least as defined by MCAT, than whites and Asians, how much lower can the standard go? The studies give no answer.
The AMA Plan also fails to address the question of principle raised by applying different standards to different groups. Is it fair to effectively prevent some qualified individuals from becoming doctors because their gender or race requires them to score higher than other genders or races? It's the same question that applies to the different standards applied to Asians, compared to both whites and blacks, in school admissions, a matter that is the subject of several lawsuits.
“We are taught to study for the test, to get good grades,” Kenny Xu, author of a forthcoming book “An Inconvenient Minority: The Attack on Asian American Excellence and the Fight for Meritocracy,” said in an email. “Why? Because those good grades and test scores will, and should, lead to rewards in the future.
“How would you feel if someone who studied a third as much as you did got an opportunity you've been wanting for years? That would be absolutely unfair. And yet, that is what woke ideology does.”
Despite views like those, standardized tests have been under assault for years as obstacles to minority advancement, especially tests for elite high schools in such cities as New York, Boston and San Francisco, and the SAT used for college admissions.
Elite schools including Lowell High School in San Francisco have dropped their admissions test in favor of a lottery system. This may increase racial diversity, but will the school be able to maintain its high academic standards? The same question applies to other elite schools such as the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Virginia, rated by U.S. News as the best high school in the country, which is also jettisoning its former standardized test in favor of “holistic” admissions.
Similarly, last year, in what might prove to be a watershed decision, the regents of the University of California voted to phase out the SAT in admissions for the entire system, whose nine campuses make up the largest public university in the country.
All of this raises the possibility that the elimination of common, neutral standards will bring an end to the existence of elite schools for very gifted, very high-achieving students of the sort who will ensure American competitiveness in the future.
“I wouldn't be surprised if in two or three years standardized testing is eliminated altogether,” William Jacobson, a law professor at Cornell who runs the Legal Insurrection website, said in a Zoom interview. “You see people saying that the whole concept of meritocracy is a device to maintain white supremacy. But if you eliminate testing that has commonality to it, how do you judge people?”
A similar rejection of the idea of merit lies behind another initiative in California, where the state Board of Education has adopted a “Framework” proposing that all gifted programs in math instruction be eliminated, along with all “acceleration” and “tracking” – that is, grouping students in different classes according to their math aptitude.
“The subject and community of mathematics has a history of exclusion and filtering rather than inclusion and welcoming,” the Framework states. “We reject ideas of natural gifts and talents ... and the cult of genius.” Very early on, women and minorities get “fixed labels of 'giftedness' and are taught differently” in a system “designed for privileged white boys,” the Framework says.
No doubt, there's truth to the idea that some children are discouraged early when it comes to math, and that that holds them back. But the idea, as the Framework puts it, that “all students are capable of becoming powerful mathematics learners and users” seems utopian at the very least. Can all students become great mathematicians, violinists, or professional athletes, or is the very difference in natural abilities due to labels arbitrarily applied to children largely on the basis of their sex or race?
Moreover, the assertion that the system is “designed for privileged white boys” runs into some inconvenient facts: one is that plenty of “privileged white boys” can't do math to save their lives; another is that Asians, both boys and girls, many of them immigrants from very modest circumstances, outperform these privileged white boys by considerable margins. In addition, overall, girls get at least equal or higher grades than boys in math from elementary to high school, despite the stereotyping “labels” that, according to the Math Framework, hold them back.
As for gifted programs favoring whites while keeping minorities out, according to the very statistics included in the Math Framework, 32% of Asian boys and girls in California are in “gifted” programs, compared to 8% of whites and 4% of blacks. So it would seem indisputable that to eliminate these programs would have the effect of placing many Asians, but not many whites, in slower classes.
The solution to math disparities, according to the Framework, is to group all students of all aptitudes in the same class and for teachers to give “differentiated work and more open math questions” to all of them.
The Framework doesn't say exactly why this would be better than grouping more proficient math students in their own classes. Emails asking that and other questions were acknowledged by the Board of Education press office, but it did not respond to the actual questions.
What all these efforts at “equity” ignore is that the national effort to redress past wrongs has been going on for a long time in America, making the matter of racial advantage and disadvantage a matter of multivariable calculus. To adopt the view that meritocracy is simply a disguised racist stratagem represents a sea change in American life – but lots of evidence, across industries and institutions, suggests that this is the direction in which our society is headed.