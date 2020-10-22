Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris have pledged to drastically increase the number of H-1B visas granted to foreign workers. These visas allow foreign nationals to take jobs in white-collar industries, especially those that require training in science, technology, engineering, and education – thus displacing Americans and driving down salaries.
The number of H-1B visas is currently capped by law. And the program is temporarily suspended, thanks to a Trump administration moratorium on most guest-worker programs. But if Democrats win a trifecta next month, that may change.
Biden and Harris plan to lift the moratorium and expand it. In fact, Harris has suggested eliminating the numerical cap on H-1B visas entirely. That's bad news for American workers.
H-1B visa holders predominately come from India, China, the Philippines and South Korea – countries with significantly lower wages than the United States. They can offer their services to American companies at a cut rate while still making significantly more than they could at home.
Businesses employing H-1B workers claim they do so to fill critical labor shortages. But companies aren't required to advertise jobs to Americans or search for other qualified candidates before hiring an H-1B worker. That means the program is prone to abuse. In some egregious cases, American workers scheduled for termination have been expected to train their own replacements or face the loss of severance pay.
Michigan boasts one of the top 10 STEM workforces nationwide. If Democratic policies take hold, nothing would prevent American companies from opting for the cheaper labor of H-1B foreign workers, leaving large numbers of Michiganders jobless.
A Democrat-controlled Senate would put Biden and Harris's radical immigration plan on a fast track. Incumbent U.S. Sen. Gary Peters already advocates for increased work visas and H-1Bs in the state. He doesn't understand that issuing these visas in even larger numbers would take jobs from Michiganders in favor of foreigners who are willing to work for less.
Peters' opponent, Republican John James, gets it: "Preference should always be given to American workers willing to do a job," he says.
Michigan voters should remember that when they head to the polls.