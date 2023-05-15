I am a Louisiana native who recently returned to Louisiana after spending a few years away at graduate school. I’ve reconnected with old friends who work in the private sector who also recently returned after a few years away post college graduation (along with many who never came back). When asked why they originally left, they all say the same thing: opportunity.
One way to compare universities is the Social Mobility Index by CollegeNET. The SMI ranks universities based on their ability to “educate more economically disadvantaged students (with family incomes below the national median) at lower tuition and graduates them into good paying jobs.” Schools that score high in SMI tend to have high graduation rates, high salaries 5 years after graduating, and high endowments.
Louisiana’s universities rank first.
The Pelican State beat other high-SMI states like California, New York, New Jersey, and Texas, suggesting that these universities provide an education that can offer an opportunity for upward income and social mobility.
Perhaps most importantly, these universities may provide college education to those whose families have incomes below the U.S. median. While not always “first generation” college students, lower incomes and first-generation college students correlate quite strongly.
Anecdotally, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette where I work has a large share of first-generation students. In the most recent incoming class of Fall 2022, almost one-third of students were first generation.
However, from July 2021 to July 2022, Louisiana had a total net out-migration of -0.8%, the 3rd highest in the country, only ahead of Illinois and New York. Where are these people going?
I doubt the answer would shock any of you: Texas.
According to the most recent state-by-state migration data, Louisiana had a net out-migration to 41 out of 50 states from 2020 to 2021. Net out-migration was over 13,000 from Louisiana to Texas, with about 31,000 Louisianans moving to Texas and almost 18,000 Texans moving to Louisiana.
Florida is another benefactor of our out-migration. On net, more than 2,500 Louisianans moved to Florida in 2021. After Texas and Florida, Louisiana had high levels of net out-migration to: Mississippi, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, and North Carolina. Louisiana only had positive net in-migration of over 100 people from two states: New York and California.
Perhaps most troubling with these numbers is that residents want to stay but they often must leave to benefit from jobs supported by the high skills learned by universities here.
According to Richard Florida in a Bloomberg article, 74 percent of Louisiana residents were born here. However, the differences are striking when you split this sample into those with or without a college degree.
Amongst college graduates, two of three adults in Louisiana are from the state. 75 percent of residents without a high school diploma stay in Louisiana. Those with college degrees are less likely to stay, suggesting a “brain drain.” These are former residents who, on average, earn higher incomes and contribute more to output and even tax revenue.
So, what gives? Louisiana’s universities provide fertile ground for lower-income and first-generation students and produce graduates with an upward mobility path.
Why are college graduates leaving? Taxes and corruption.
Louisiana, according to a Tax Foundation’s study, has the country’s highest combined state and local sales tax rate. Two of the biggest recipients of our residents, Texas and Mississippi, score 14th and 22nd, respectively. Furthermore, the Tax Foundation ranks Louisiana as the 12th worst in business tax climate while Florida ranks 4th best, Texas ranks 13th, and Mississippi is 30th.
High taxes on businesses make it harder for them to stay in the state, or attract businesses to move here in the first place. This results in more college graduates leaving to reach their full potential.
Louisiana is notoriously corrupt, often ranking first in the country in terms of corruption (no matter how we measure corruption). Corruption usually leads to unequal outcomes, making it harder for many in our state to achieve upwards mobility. This contributes to college graduates leaving early in their careers to be at a more equal playing field as others elsewhere.
This legislative session, state leaders should consider policies that stop this brain drain and help the state recoup some of the investments made in our universities. Many great proposals that would fix this issue could be found in the Pelican Institute’s Comeback Agenda.
Specifically, spending less and lowering taxes to a more competitive tax code, removing overly burdensome licenses and regulations, and pushing toward anti-corruption reforms can allow for Louisianans to flourish here, and not have to move.
Our universities are doing their part, but our legislators need to step up.
Justin Callais, Ph.D., is an assistant professor of economics and finance at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and is a research fellow at the Archbridge Institute.