While the impact of social media on the mental health of children and teens has rapidly emerged as a hot-button political debate, the federal government has largely stalled in passing any legislation on the issue.
Instead, the states have led the way, with Utah and Arkansas both passing laws intended to protect children’s online safety in recent weeks. Other states – including Florida, Texas and California – are also considering bills that would apply to social-media services used by minors.
It’s understandable that legislators would seek solutions to address the perceived harm that social-media usage may cause, especially for teen girls. But where these proposals go wrong is in substituting lawmakers’ own preferences for the decisions of parents and teens on how and when to best use social media.
There is a growing body of research that suggests children increasingly struggle with mental health issues. But the evidence that social media is the prime cause of mental health issues for teens is mixed.
It is also important to note that social media can have immense benefits for teenagers, allowing them to connect not only with friends, but with people and ideas from around the world, including resources to deal with things like mental health issues.
As parents know, not every teenager is the same. Some are more mature and use social media primarily as a way to connect with friends, amplifying the benefits they receive from their offline lives. Others may not be ready to use social media.
For instance, they may be prone to addictive behavior or substitute online interactions for life in the real world. And still others may be subject to harassment or abuse on social media, or may use such services to search out ideas that could be harmful to themselves.
Since there are both costs and benefits to social media usage, it is parents who are best positioned to determine whether their teens are ready to use social media and how they should use it. Indeed, in response to market demand from the parents of teen users, the major social media platforms now provide tools for parents to protect their children when using the platforms.
Unfortunately, these state-level laws largely take these decisions away from parents by significantly raising the cost to online platforms of serving teen users.
Both Utah’s Social Media Regulation Act and Arkansas’s Social Media Safety Act require social media companies to verify the ages of potential users before allowing them to create an account or access an already-created account. On top of running into possible First Amendment problems, this age-gating process creates barriers for everyone who wants to use social media, in that it will require the collection of some types of personally identifying information to prove age.
These laws also require some type of proof of relationship between the parent and underage user for purposes of establishing consent. These new costs are borne not only by the social-media companies, but also by parents and teens, who must gather and share personal information in light of privacy risks.
Moreover, Utah’s law and a proposed law in California impose heightened regulatory requirements for serving teenage users, such as a duty of care to prevent potential harms, including addiction. If social-media companies fail to live up to these laws, they face potential lawsuits from state enforcers. Utah’s law even grants a right to sue to private parties. All of this will make it much costlier to serve teens. The predictable economic result is that social-media companies will invest less in creating safe spaces for teens and more in trying to keep them off the platforms altogether.
Finally, technologically savvy teens may be able to evade these new requirements by using virtual private networks or other workarounds that hide their residency or age. In such cases, the laws would be ineffective at their goals while only imposing new costs on social-media companies who try in good faith to comply.
Protecting children online is a laudable goal. But these recent legislative efforts will actually make it less likely that teens will get to experience a useful and safe social-media environment. State lawmakers need to get back to the drawing board.