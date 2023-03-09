In what appears to be the latest, leftist antitrust maneuver by the Biden administration, the Federal Communications Commission has declined to vote on a merger that would create the largest minority-owned, female-led broadcast company in the United States.
On Friday, the FCC’s Media Bureau recommended that an administrative law judge review the proposed merger without commissioners weighing on the merits of hedge fund Standard General’s plan to buy TEGNA for $5.4 billion. TEGNA manages 64 broadcast stations and two radio stations in 51 markets in the U.S.
That deal has hung in limbo for nearly a year, approaching a record for the longest review of a broadcast sale. The FCC said in announcing the decision that the “proposed transaction could artificially raise prices for consumers and result in job losses.”
On its website, Standard General said it has submitted a series of binding and enforceable commitments to regulators that include waiving its contractual rights to apply after-acquired retransmission rates to the TENGA stations and committing to maintain current newsroom staffing for a minimum of two years.
“Standard General has been clear from the beginning that it intends to grow – not shrink – the news gathering operations at our local stations, and TEGNA’s new leadership has a history of doing just that,” the hedge fund said in its post.
Standard General Managing Partner Soo Kim had sharp words for the FCC after Friday’s decision to hold hearings, which tend to lead such deals to collapse.
"Rather than rule on the transaction's merits, as the law requires, the Media Bureau is attempting to scuttle the deal by ordering a wholly unnecessary hearing process, that if left standing by the commission, would kill the deal," Kim said, as reported by Reuters.
Republican FCC Commissioners Brendan Carr and Nathan Simington issued a joint statement last week criticizing the decision by the Media Bureau. The two argued that in a media market that has seen hundreds of local newspapers go out of business in the past few years, the FCC shouldn’t try to stymie an effort by a hedge fund to pump up the television news market with an infusion of cash.
“At this moment, the FCC should be working to encourage more of the investment necessary for these local broadcasters to innovate and thrive. It does the opposite today. After a protracted, nearly yearlong review, the commission should be providing the parties with a decision on the merits – not an uncertain future,” they said. Many elected leaders have espoused the potential deal as one that will move the broadcast industry forward toward equitable representation, including U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, D-La.
“We believe the FCC should take minority representation and decision-making authority into account about Standard General’s ownership of TEGNA,” he said. “Today’s media industry has a huge impact on the American political, economic, and social fabric but people from minority communities account for a tiny percentage of owners and senior executive positions.”
No timeline has been set for the review from the administrative law judge.