This is the well near Titusville, Pennsylvania which pumped the petroleum industry into existence 100 years ago. The picture was taken four years after Col. Edwin L. Drake struck oil on August 27, 1859 near Titusville, Pennsylvania. Seated in the foreground is 'Uncle' Billy Smith, Drake’s drilling foreman, who was first to notice a dark green liquid bubbling at the top of the hole. His cry of 'Oil, struck oil.' Signaled success of the world’s first oil well and set off the world’s first oil book. The Drake well with a depth of 69½ feet, pumped 3 barrels a day.