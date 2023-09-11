With only one applicant for every three open jobs, Georgia is suffering from one of the worst labor shortages in the nation. A recent National Federation of Independent Business job report found that 92% of Georgia business owners reported few or no qualified applicants for vacant positions. This labor shortage is currently the biggest threat to the state’s economic health — and, without intervention, could halt GDP growth, cause a recession and handicap business expansion.
However, one major untapped applicant pool could change that. Almost 4.5 million Georgians have a criminal record. That means that currently, approximately 40% of otherwise qualified applicants are being overlooked because of their pasts. Georgia businesses can — and should — fix the labor shortage and strengthen their economy by giving returning citizens a second chance at stability and success.
Many former inmates have relevant job experience that will help their transition into a new position. Often, these individuals held jobs before being incarcerated or completed training programs during incarceration. These returning citizens are both qualified and in need of a steady source of income, and by adapting traditional hiring practices, businesses can support these individuals while expanding their labor force and increasing operational efficiency. When a company rejects — or refuses to even consider — a candidate over their record, the applicant, company and state of Georgia all lose out.
But second chance hiring isn’t just about compassion — it’s practical. The numbers support the real benefit that these workers have in the workplace. In fact, 82% of managers and 67% of HR professionals report that second chance hires bring as much or more value to their organizations than workers without records. For instance, returning citizens tend to be extremely loyal employees and have lower than average turnover rates.
Employers especially covet loyalty in the wake of the Great Resignation, where 50.5 million employees quit in 2022 alone, and companies scrambled to attract new employees in order to keep their business running. By contrast, introducing returning citizens into the hiring pool actually lowers overall employee turnover. In addition, companies that implement second chance hiring practices have found that having these employees boosts morale, loyalty and engagement across the entire workforce.
Still, despite considerable research supporting second chance hiring, old stereotypes and stigmas persist. Studies show that a criminal record can reduce the chances of getting an interview by 50%. According to our recent 2C Workforce Solutions white paper, 71% of returning citizens report that their criminal record is a challenge when applying for jobs, and 75% remain unemployed one-year post release. Unemployment among the formerly incarcerated currently sits at 27% — compared to 3.5% for the average American. If companies allow these old perceptions to continue dominating the hiring process, then returning citizens will be denied opportunities and our economy will remain handicapped.
With poverty as the strongest predictor of recidivism, it’s essential that we break the cycle of incarceration by providing returning citizens with viable opportunities. Releasing individuals from the prison system without the chance to establish a stable, self-sustaining future is hardly just.
Fair chance hiring is the first step, but ensuring success requires a comprehensive effort from employers. Programs that provide additional training, work support, and mentorship can offer returning citizens the stability they need to successfully reintegrate into the workforce. Second chance hiring is more than a checkbox — it’s a mindset shift.
As Georgians, we must take action to grow our economy and the opportunities within it. By expanding second chance hiring, we strengthen the road to success for both returning citizens and companies. When the labor pool is dry, workers are stretched thin, homes aren’t built, crime rises, businesses cut production – and all of Georgia suffers. It’s time to put away outdated misconceptions and work with the facts. Companies must give returning citizens a chance to prove their qualifications for the good of their business and our state.
Tem Morgan leads 2C Workforce Solutions, a Georgia-based staffing agency that provides both pre- and post-release opportunities for individuals impacted by the criminal justice system.