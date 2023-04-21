The Biden Administration’s much-trumpeted Cancer Moonshot campaign was launched just over a year ago with the goal of reducing cancer rates by more than 50 percent in the next 25 years. However, considering that The White House has identified almost a third of cancer deaths in the United States are caused by smoking, progress will depend heavily on good tobacco control policy. Unfortunately for President Biden, this is just a pipe dream unless he reforms the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the agency tasked with regulating tobacco. The FDA is catastrophically failing in this area with no sign of its inadequacies being corrected internally any time soon.
At the end of March, the U.S. House Oversight and Accountability Committee (HOAC) announced an investigation into the practices of the FDA Center for Tobacco Products (CTP), concerned that its actions are leading to “confusion, inefficiency, litigation, and suspicions of political interference.” This comes after strong criticism of the FDA from an independent Reagan-Udall Foundation inquiry into its handling of tobacco regulation.
The FDA’s failings go deeper than just routine bureaucratic incompetence. More concerning is that there is confusion surrounding its ideas for future reductions in U.S. smoking rates and the administration seems determined to ignore what will work in favor of what will not.
At the end of 2021, the FDA granted a new tobacco company (22nd Century Group) the right to market a brand new combustible cigarette which has been engineered so that nicotine is all but removed. Removing nicotine is a central FDA initiative, the logic being that it will mean the cigarettes will be easier to quit or help adults smoke less. It is a big leap of faith that this will happen. It also is an expensive one, with the FDA reportedly having funded trials of the product with $100 million of taxpayer money.
The White House has bought into it, but evidence is already emerging that the FDA’s very low nicotine (VLN) policy will turn out to be a catastrophic embarrassment. The latest filing from 22nd Century show that sales in test markets have been woeful. It is selling a pitiful 148 packs a day, and sales are declining during its rollout rather than building momentum.
Considering cigarettes are part of a market for consuming nicotine, it should be obvious that a product which does not deliver what consumers want will not prove popular. The FDA’s recommendation is that every cigarette should be required to remove nicotine to the same degree. This will only create a rampant black market in cigarettes which do contain sufficient nicotine to satisfy huge demand which will not disappear at the stroke of a legislative pen.
This is without taking into account that the VLN standard is just a future fantasy, with business analysts expecting its implementation “will take a decade or longer … due to the long 9-step process at the FDA, the inevitable litigation, and then the one year given to retailers to get rid of the excess inventory.”
In the meantime, the FDA is sitting on its hands and making a total mess of regulating products which are already delivering great success in other countries, as the HOAC has observed.
It is well-documented that vaping products are twice as effective as nicotine replacement therapy in helping adults quit smoking and smoking prevalence has declined twice as fast in countries which have good, liberal, regulation than in those which do not. Yet the FDA has caved to ideological interests and is playing politics with the lives of people who smoke by denying market authorization for over 99 percent of vaping products in the U.S.
Similarly, new research has found that heated tobacco products, which carry up to 90 percent less risk than combustible tobacco, lead to a 40 percent reduction in cigarette consumption even among smokers who do not intend to quit.
So far, the FDA has only authorized a small handful of vaping products out of 6.7 million applications. And, despite one heated tobacco product being granted modified risk status, the FDA shows no appetite for promoting these proven products to the public to help reduce smoking and, by extension, smoking-related cancer.
If President Biden wishes to achieve his Cancer Moonshot aspirations, viable alternatives to combustible tobacco must be made widely available. On current evidence, this will not happen without fundamental reform of the FDA.