"To me, what socialism means is to guarantee a basic level of dignity." – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
A century ago, a German train secretly carrying a band of revolutionaries ended its journey in St. Petersburg, Russia. These passengers arrived to join a revolt taking place in the imperial capital over food shortages. One of the revolutionaries was Vladimir Lenin. It only took him a few months to replace the Romanov dynasty with the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics ruled by Communists.
Winston Churchill once compared Vladimir Lenin to a “plague bacillus” (a deadly virus) that arrived at the precise moment it could do the most harm. The night Lenin arrived, he was greeted by a mob of dissidents who willingly bowed to his rhetoric. The next day, Lenin was speaking at a frantic pace making promises of equal wealth, health care and status to the peasantry and factory workers.
From when she was first elected to Congress in 2018, U.S. House Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's political career has been a religion dedicated to championing social and racial justice in America. Her salient issues are wealth disparity, a dislike for American institutions and a denial of self-imposed progress. AOC's solutions for reform are cut from the same branch as those ranted by the socialist Lenin.
"There are no morals in politics; there is only expedience." - Vladimir Lenin
Billed as a Democratic Socialist, she fiercely criticizes big corporations for their purported greed and oppression of working class Americans. She claimed online that retail giant Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos made billions because he paid his workers starvation wages and denied them health-care benefits.
Every chapter in AOC 's playbook is an updated rehash of Lenin's bible, "Revolution at the Gates." AOC believes by taxing the wealthiest Americans by as much as 75%, and giving it to those that have less, this forced wealth equality will solve most all racial and U.S. socioeconomic problems.
She advocates for tuition-free public college and free health care, which would be paid for by " the rich." Her Green New Deal, if it was implemented, would result in eliminating all carbon emissions from America by 2030. She claims the world will self-suffocate in 12 years without her deal.
She has no issue with illegal Central Americans infiltrating America. She refers to them as "undocumented immigrants." Yet you are an "illegal alien" if you came here "illegally." She said former President Donald Trump detained families on the border in concentration camps just as Hitler did.
"The fact that we now have concentration camps here is very disturbing." - Alexandria O. Cortez
AOC has painted herself the poster girl of the Democratic party. Yet all her policies embrace the attributes of socialism. Since she appeals to millennials and Gen Z, this is extremely toxic for future Americans. With her rise to power, she has popularized this concept of socialism and the many alleged benefits that it will bring to this country. Therein lies the problem: socialism doesn’t work.
The DNC and beltway Democrats along with political scientists emphasize that AOC differs from other politicians because she survives off neighborhood grass root-street donors, not traditional large corporations. No matter how out of touch and socialist AOC is, the ideas she purports are idolized by millions of young American voters. This is bad for America and worse for democracy.
The time-tested history of human nature has proven that socialism in America would fall flat on its face if it were to happen. AOC identifies as a democratic socialist, but that is a dichotomy; there is no such thing. That would be akin to saying you are an atheist while going to church each Sunday.
"Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance." - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
When Fidel Castro became dictator of Cuba, he promised the people a life devoid of poverty and inequality, and proclaimed that capitalism is the root of all evils. When Lenin ended the Romanov dynasty, he promised Russian workers benefits, equality in income, free education, ending poverty and free health care. Does this sound familiar? AOC has made the exact same promises as Lenin.
High ranking Democrats and colleagues in her own party view AOC's ambition and causes with apprehension. Their criticisms are well founded. She is isolated and protected from criticism with like-thinking socialist thinkers. Her own personal hit squad includes Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-MN, Rashida Tlaib, D-MI, and Ayanna Pressley, D-MA, Cori Bush, D-MO, and Jamaal Bowman, D-NY.
AOC continues to break Ronald Reagan's 11th Commandment: "Thou shall not speak ill of others in your party." She has constantly criticized Joe Biden for not getting bills passed. She blasted Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, D-MO, and Nydia M. Velázquez, D-NY, for not supporting her crusades.
“All you writers and critics across the land, don't criticize what you can't understand." - Bob Dylan
What concerns Democrats most about AOC, is her naivety of critical issues. She blurts out weird simplistic solutions that can't work and her massive followers of Gen Z and millennials believe her. How many times can you "tax the rich" to pay for your entire wish list? And with her backing more progressives to challenge incumbent Democrats, this could easily cut the heart out of her party.
Nancy Pelosi said, “She needs to decide: Does she want to be an effective legislator or continue to be a Twitter star? There’s a difference between being an activist and a lawmaker in my Congress.”
Pelosi is not alone. Moderate and even progressive Democrats fear she will split the party, which will divide liberals and independents. This would further segment their identity group supporters.
Vladimir Lenin said, "Politics is the art of deception." AOC and her squad continue to use Congress to showcase their frustrations about everything except the things that matter to the average voter. They are so disruptive it takes weeks to pass a simple but necessary bipartisan bill. As AOC and her motley crew of political misfits increase in numbers, Congress will become even less effective.
Lenin was a genius and plotted every move he made strategically, to subjugate Russia. Fortunately AOC is not in the same league as Lenin, but she is just as dangerous since she continues to criticize capitalism and excogitate these impossible theories about socialism in America. This is most concerning since her greatest fans, the Millennials and Gen Z, believe her.
Euripides said, “When one with honeyed words but evil mind persuades the mob, great woes befall the state." AOC advocates to eliminate the concepts of private property, and private ownership of business that made America a great nation. She has adopted the once scorned label of socialism to justify her moral stance as a radical, counter-culture egalitarian. AOC is too disruptive to be a congresswoman. "Socialism can only be realized when the intellectual development of all the people permits it, then we shall not see Socialism for at least five hundred years." - Vladimir Lenin