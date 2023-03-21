On March 20, after more than two full years in the Oval Office, President Joe Biden issued the first veto of his presidency.
So, what awful bill did Biden prevent from becoming the law of the land? Well, actually, Biden’s single veto to date stops a commonsense, bipartisan bill that would have protected Americans’ retirement savings from being hijacked for political purposes and social justice initiatives.
Yes, once again, the “Big Guy” is sticking it to the “Little Guy.” But, is this really all that out of the ordinary, given Biden’s track record as a senator?
For those unaware of the Big Guy’s penchant to protect Big Business, Big Banks, and Big Government (not to mention Big Tech and Big Pharma), all you need to know is that Biden has quite a sordid history of defending powerful financial institutions, even when it comes to the detriment of hard-working Americans.
Yet, it is Biden’s latest action – in which he sided with the likes of BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street, and all the other financial titans pushing their latest scheme – that has left so many on the left and right befuddled.
In short, Biden used his veto power to kill a bill that would have protected 150 million Americans’ retirement savings, which currently stand at about $12 trillion, from being used to push a leftwing political and social agenda under the guise of the meek-sounding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investment metric.
According to Biden, “I just signed this veto because the legislation passed by the Congress would put at risk the retirement savings of individuals across the country.”
In reality, the polar opposite is true.
As House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) countered, “It is clear that President Biden wants Wall Street to use your hard-earned money not to grow your savings, but to fund a far-left political agenda. That will hurt seniors and workers.”
Make no mistake, this is not your typical right v. left kerfuffle. On this issue, moderate Democrats are outraged with Biden’s veto and his misleading rhetoric.
For example, here is Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) response to Biden’s veto: “This ESG rule will weaken our energy, national and economic security while jeopardizing the hard-earned retirement savings of 150 million West Virginians and Americans. Despite a clear and bipartisan rejection of the rule from Congress, President Biden is choosing to put his administration’s progressive agenda above the well-being of the American people.”
Of course, Biden couldn’t refrain from resorting to partisan politics, claiming on Twitter, “This bill would risk your retirement savings by making it illegal to consider risk factors MAGA House Republicans don't like. Your plan manager should be able to protect your hard-earned savings – whether Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene likes it or not.”
The gaslighting on display by the president is beyond the pale.
First, the bill would have reinforced the notion that fund managers should place profits over politics, which is line with long-standing fiduciary bylaws. As the Department of Labor plainly states, “The primary responsibility of fiduciaries is to run the plan solely in the interest of participants and beneficiaries and for the exclusive purpose of providing benefits and paying plan expenses…They also must avoid conflicts of interest. In other words, they may not engage in transactions on behalf of the plan that benefit parties related to the plan, such as other fiduciaries, services providers or the plan sponsor.”
Second, as stated previously, this was not a bill pushed by so-called MAGA Republicans. It was a bi-partisan bill that passed both chambers of Congress with votes from both parties.
Third, ESG investments perform worse than their non-ESG counterparts, so the entire idea that this is in the “best interest” of plan participants is ludicrous on its face. As the Harvard Business Review recently reported, “To begin with, ESG funds certainly perform poorly in financial terms…That result might be expected, and it is possible that investors would be happy to sacrifice financial returns in exchange for better ESG performance. Unfortunately ESG funds don’t seem to deliver better ESG performance either.”
For as long as I can remember, the Democratic Party, and Joe Biden in particular (see: Lunch Bucket Joe, Amtrak Joe, Scranton Joe, etc.), have championed themselves as the party of the working class, the defenders of blue collar Americans, and the bulwark against the rich and powerful. However, in the real world, this is not the case and has not been the case for some time.
This does not mean that the GOP is the knight in shining armor that will rescue the country from the power-hungry left. The Republican Party has its share of those who willingly go to bat for entrenched interests. But, if there is one issue in which the GOP has it right, you can bet your bottom dollar that this is the case when the GOP overwhelmingly opposes the implementation of the ESG investment scam, which the Democrats seem hellbent on executing, one way or another.