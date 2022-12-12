(The Center Square) - A sticker may have caused one of the few problems in Oklahoma's elections, according to a report released Monday.
The audits were conducted Nov. 29-30, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board.
"A total of 108 manual post-election tabulation audits were conducted, and 106 of these identified zero differences compared to the certified election results," according to the report. "Two of the audits identified minor differences compared to the certified election results; however, these would not have impacted the outcome of the election."
A manual recount was conducted of a Tulsa City Council race after Grant Miller, the presumed winner of the race, raised questions about whether everyone eligible to vote in the district received a ballot. The recount showed Miller won the race over Mykey Arthrell by 24 votes and not by 27 which was originally calculated, according to the report.
Three other minor issues were found but none affected the races. In Harper County two provisional ballots cast in the U.S Senate race were categorized as mail absentee votes. One ballot in Johnston County was missing and not recovered.
And in Okmulgee County, a ballot counted an "undervote" should have been counted as a vote, the report said.
"This difference was likely the result of a voter placing an 'I Voted' sticker on the ballot, which caused it to jam in the scanner," according to the report. "The sticker likely obscured the voting target for that race, resulting in it being recorded as an 'undervote.'"