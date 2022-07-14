(The Center Square) – Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt put out a news release in which he claimed Tulsa Public Schools had been closed due to the pandemic more than 300 days.
"As one of the largest districts in the state, TPS received over $200 million in COVID federal relief funds," Stitt stated in the news release. "TPS also stayed closed the longest, over 300 days."
Tulsa Public Schools said that Stitt was incorrect. The district said in an email to The Center Square that the governor used holidays, weekends and the summer break for his tally of the number of days the school was closed. The district was teaching students via the internet during much of that time.
According to the district, it closed for 10 days over two weeks during the beginning of the pandemic, from March 23, 2020, to April 3, 2020. On April 6, 2020, the schools were reopened for online classes.
The district stated it had in-person learning the entire 2021-22 school year.