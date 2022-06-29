(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt won the Republican nomination for a second term as governor, defeating three other candidates without a runoff, according to unofficial election results.
Stitt took 69% of the vote in Tuesday's primary election. He will face State Superintendent of Instruction Joy Hofmeister, who switched from the Republican Party to the Democratic Party, Libertarian Natalie Bruno and independent Ervin Yen in November.
Hofmeister won 60% of the vote in her contest against Connie Johnson.
Attorney General John O'Connor lost his bid for a four-year term to Gentner Drummond in a close race. Drummond took 50.9% of the vote, while O'Connor garnered 49.12%. O'Connor was appointed to the post by Stitt after Mike Hunter stepped down. No Democrat ran for the seat. Drummond will face Libertarian Lynda Steele in November.
In congressional races, U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin and T.W. Shannon are headed to an Aug. 23 runoff to determine who will be the Republican nominee in the race to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe. The winner of that race will face Democrat Kendra Horn in November.
U.S. Senator James Lankford held off two opponents to advance to the November general election, garnering more than 67% of the votes. Two Democrats are headed to a runoff to determine who will challenge the incumbent. Madison Horn led the pack of six candidates with more than 37% of the vote. She will face Jason Bollinger in the Aug. 23 runoff.