(The Center Square) – Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is hoping state employees can cover teacher absences in school systems.
The governor signed an executive order Tuesday that creates the "Guest Educator" program, which allows state employees to substitute in schools without losing their job, pay or benefits.
The state is experiencing a teacher shortage that is blamed on a resurgence of COVID-19 cases from the omicron variant.
“I've said from the beginning that our students deserve an in-person education and our schools need to stay open," Stitt said during a news conference. "The state has a responsibility to do what we can to help make that happen, which is why I have signed this executive order to help schools suffering from staffing shortages.
The Oklahoma Chamber of Commerce is asking businesses to follow suit by giving employees extra paid time off to substitute.
"We hope businesses are able to partner with their local districts and encourage available employees who are healthy and willing to volunteer as substitute teachers," said Chad Warmington, president and CEO of the State Chamber of Oklahoma. "It's good for the community, good for kids and good for business."
Democrats panned the program. Stitt did not offer anything new or innovative, Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, said.
"What we could use is state-level action to minimize the impact of Omicron on our communities," Provenzano said in news release from House Democrats. "We are in first place for COVID-related deaths in the nation due to the absence of any real mitigation plan, and new variants will continue to present themselves. The sooner we do that, the sooner our schools will be back to full steam."
The governor seems determined to replace quality educators with "babysitters," Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Del City, said.
“No responsible business would attempt to stay open with one-third of its workforce sick and replaced by temps," Fugate said. "Teaching is a profession and requires expertise. The Governor's plan completely ignores providing meaningful instruction. It’s just another slap in the face of Oklahoma’s hardworking teachers."
Secretary of Education Ryan Walters said administrators were excited about the plan.
"Our community in Dover, like everywhere, has been hit hard by COVID and we appreciate the governor allowing state employees to help fill our substitute teaching need," Max Thomas, superintendent of Dover Public Schools, said in the news release.
Stitt's executive order is in effect for 120 days.