Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

 Sue Ogrocki / AP

(The Center Square) – Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday signed three bills further regulating abortions in Oklahoma.

One will prohibit abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. It becomes law in November.

Another requires physicians who perform abortions to be certified in obstetrics and gynecology. And a third revokes a physician's license for one year if they perform an illegal abortion, with an exception to prevent the death of a mother.

“I'm keeping my promise to sign all pro-life legislation," Stitt wrote on Twitter. "We now have three more laws protecting the lives of the unborn.”

