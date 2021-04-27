(The Center Square) – Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday signed three bills further regulating abortions in Oklahoma.
One will prohibit abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. It becomes law in November.
Another requires physicians who perform abortions to be certified in obstetrics and gynecology. And a third revokes a physician's license for one year if they perform an illegal abortion, with an exception to prevent the death of a mother.
“I'm keeping my promise to sign all pro-life legislation," Stitt wrote on Twitter. "We now have three more laws protecting the lives of the unborn.”