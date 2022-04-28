(The Center Square) - Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill prohibiting nonbinary identifications on birth certificates.
The law, which took effect immediately, requires birth certificates to be designated male or female only.
"People are free to identify however they'd like to, but our official state documents need to include factual information, including the correct biological sex designation," said Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair. He sponsored the bill in the Senate. "I'm glad Oklahoma is leading the nation on this issue and making it clear that we are following the science – not just the social whims of some in this country."
The bill, signed by Stitt on Tuesday, was condemned by Freedom Oklahoma, an advocacy group for the 2SLGBTQ+ community.
"Banning birth certificate corrections would put them in an impossible position, where the gender marker on their birth certificate wouldn't match those on the other identifying documents," said Nicole McAfee, the group's executive director. "This legislation would make nonbinary, Two Spirit, gender diverse, and intersex people more likely to be falsely accused of fraud and denied jobs, loans, and apartments simply because of non-matching identification.'
Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, said, "It's important we have truth and clarity about the biological sex of individuals on Oklahoma birth certificates."
"This in no way hinders an individual from expressing themselves as they wish in society, but it gives law enforcement, medical practitioners and others accurate information about the people they are called upon to serve," said Dills, who sponsored the bill in the House of Representatives.