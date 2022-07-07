(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt called for an audit of Tulsa Public Schools on Thursday amid allegations an employee misused public funds.
Tulsa Board of Education members E'Lena Ashley and Dr. Jennettie Marshall sent a letter to Stitt on July 1 and said they felt most of the board members were being "kept in the dark" about an allegation against a school employee.
According to an agenda from Tulsa Public Schools, the board is meeting Thursday evening to discuss the employment of Devin Fletcher and payments he made to a company called Snicklebox. Fletcher resigned his post as chief talent and equity officer for the school system on June 27, according to Tulsa World.
Stitt said in his letter to State Auditor Cindy Byrd that he is also concerned about the school district's use of federal COVID relief funds.
"TPS has been allocated three rounds of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, totaling a little more than $205 million," Stitt said. "Although ESSER funds were intended to minimize disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic and support the well-being of students, TPS stayed closed over 300 days – longer than any other school district."
The governor also questioned a training session that may have violated the state's ban on teaching critical race theory outlined in House Bill 1775.
"Specifically, the bill prohibits teaching that 'one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex,'" Stitt said. "I firmly believe that not one cent of taxpayer money should be used to define and divide young Oklahomans by their race or sex. Let's teach students – not indoctrinate them."
A representative from Tulsa Public Schools did not immediately return an email request for comment on Stitt's actions.