(The Center Square) – Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday's extended Oklahoma's state of emergency first put into place March 15, 2020, during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Stitt eliminated a requirement that bars and restaurants close in-person service at 11 p.m. Bars and restaurants must still make sure that separate groups remain six feet apart or that tables with properly sanitized glass or plexiglass remain in place.
"As we continue to adapt to the ever-changing environment of COVID-19, we are maintaining our State of Emergency to ensure the State and our frontline health care workers can continue to effectively respond to the pandemic while also allowing our businesses to remain open safely," Stitt said in a statement. "The Oklahoma State Department of Health continues to lead the way in vaccine distribution as we are now ranked No. 7 among all states by the CDC in vaccines administered per capita. We have made great strides in the right direction and I continue to ask all Oklahomans to help slow the spread of the virus by taking proper safety precautions, including wearing a mask and social distancing."