(The Center Square) - Oklahoma is changing the way it delivers Medicaid to its beneficiaries.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said that two new bills he recently signed would make a "critical difference" in state healthcare outcomes.
"When Medicaid expansion was put into our constitution in the summer of 2020, I knew we needed to reassess how we deliver healthcare in our state," said Stitt during a press conference on Tuesday. "That's why I called for this new system, to make sure that Oklahoma was getting the dollars from the federal government that we needed to provide the best care in the state of Oklahoma."
The goal is to launch the new Medicaid delivery system, called SoonerSelect, by October 2023.
Senate Bill 1337 will require the Oklahoma Health Care Authority to enter into a flat fee payment arrangement with partners for the delivery of Medicaid services, according to the bill. Contractors can also issue a request for proposals to enter into public-private partnerships to cover all Medicaid services other than dental. The services include those for pregnant women, children, newborns, parents and caretaker relatives and the expanded population.
"There's been some discussions with using words like privatization and outsourcing," said Kevin Corbett, Secretary of Health and Mental Health and the OHCA. "The fact is that the Oklahoma Health Care Authority is accountable and will remain accountable, which means that we will set the criteria and the expectations that all of our partners will follow. We are not ceding control to any of our partners, we're just using the opportunity to use the expertise that we currently do not have at the healthcare authority through these partners."
Some administrative costs are expected in fiscal year 2023 but were not included in the budget, according to the bill's fiscal note. The costs will be included in the budget for fiscal year 2024, the note said.
The governor also signed Senate Bill 1396, which will use federal dollars through supplemental payments to qualifying providers.
The bills are meant to improve health outcomes, state officials said.
Oklahoma has suffered from high rates of obesity, heart disease, diabetes, cancer, mental illness and addiction, said Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Carrie Slatton-Hodges.
"As a state we must improve our health outcomes. Our health outcomes are so important," said Slatton-Hodges. "They drive everything from our economy to our employment, to whether or not people graduate high school, go on to college, graduate college, it affects each and everything that we do. So I'm very proud today that we are looking to be as innovative as possible to weave together provider partnerships with non-profit partnerships and government partnerships to ensure that we are taking a look at whether what we are doing is having the very best outcomes that it can and if it is not, we're going to change that."