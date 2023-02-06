(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday called for eliminating Oklahoma's grocery tax again, months after he failed to get it through the Senate.
Stitt also proposed rolling back the state's personal income tax rate to 3.99% during his State of the State address. The current individual income tax rate is 4.75%.
"These cuts will save each family in Oklahoma hundreds of dollars each year," Stitt said. "And it will continue to make Oklahoma one of the best states to live, work, and raise your family. When our economy is booming everyone wins. Your personal income goes up, opportunities expand, and the entire tax base grows."
Lawmakers are entering the 2023 legislative session with a $1.8 billion surplus and $4 billion in savings, the governor said.
The House of Representatives passed a tax relief package in June that eliminated the grocery tax and gradually rolled back the personal income tax rate to 4.25%. The tax cuts never made it to the Senate floor.
Senate Appropriation Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, said in September the state should use caution.
"Economists predict this recession is going to be durable and painful," Thompson said in a statement. "We have lived through years where we've had $1.3 billion shortfalls. We don't want a repeat of those years."
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, praised Stitt's address but did not mention the specific tax cuts in his statement.
"His clear vision and attainable results are focused on making Oklahoma the best place possible for everyone to succeed, while improving our economy and standing in the global market. Improving public education outcomes, tax reform and workforce development are all high priorities for Senate Republicans this year," Treat said in his statement.
The governor backed education savings accounts in his address.
"Other states like Iowa and Virginia and Florida and New Hampshire have already figured it out. Providing more options for students leads to better outcomes. Oklahoma cannot afford to be left behind," Stitt said.
Democrats called the plan a "voucher scheme."
"Rather than siphoning taxpayer dollars into a voucher scheme that will defund schools, we are calling on our colleagues to put the $4 billion in savings they are so proud of to good use addressing real problems like COVID learning loss and employment shortages in education and healthcare," said Senate Democratic Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, who gave the response for Senate Democratic Caucus.