(The Center Square) - Gov. Kevin Stitt is working with the U.S. Department of Education Office of Inspector General to resolve issues surrounding the $39.9 million Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund Grant.
OIG auditors said four out of five programs did not meet the standards for the COVID relief grants. The Stitt administration is being asked to return more than $650,000 auditors said was misused by grant recipients.
A program called "Bridge the Gap" was administered through a contract with ClassWallet. Families that were 185% below the poverty level could receive up to $1,500 in grants for purchasing educational items. However, some families purchased televisions sets, telephones, furniture and other items, according to the audit.
"The state has been proactive in monitoring and ensuring appropriate use of Oklahoma taxpayer dollars, and an internal audit was initiated several months ago, that is ongoing for the Oklahoma GEER funds," said Kate Vesper, the governor's press secretary. "It has been made apparent through demand letters that if it is determined that a vendor failed to ensure funds were properly utilized or that any individual misused funds received for educational purposes, the state will take swift and appropriate action."
Auditors asked the state to "provide documentation, or a full and detailed written explanation, of the process Oklahoma used to determine the initiatives it supported with GEER grant funds and the entities it selected to administer the initiatives."
The only initiative not questioned by auditors was $8 million give to the Oklahoma State Department of Education. The department used the money to "bridge the digital divide and strengthen distance learning," according to the report.