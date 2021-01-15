(The Center Square) – Gov. Kevin Stitt activated more than 75 members of the Oklahoma National Guard Friday to assist local law enforcement with potential protests at the state Capitol and elsewhere.
"I support the right for Oklahomans to peacefully demonstrate, but we will not tolerate violence or damage to property," Stitt said in a statement. "At the request of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the National Guard has been authorized to provide support as needed. These hardworking Oklahomans are our friends and neighbors who step up in times of need. Any violence and damage to property goes against the Oklahoma Standard and is a distraction designed to keep us from uniting together."
Guard members will be activated from Saturday through Thursday.
Stitt said the state has not received specific, credible threats, but wants to ensure safety measures are being taken just in case.
"The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma National Guard have trained together to be prepared for the type of events that may be happening over the next week," DPS Commissioner John Scully said in a statement. "Cooperation with our partners is essential and we appreciate the collaboration within the law enforcement and military community. Our goal is to protect peaceful demonstrators while also protecting lives and preventing the destruction of property."