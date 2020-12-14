Candidates interested in running in a special election for a seat in the Oklahoma State Senate had until Dec. 9 to file. The primary is scheduled for Feb. 9, 2021, and the special election will be held on April 6.
In the District 22 special election, Dylan Billings and Molly Ooten are running in the Democratic primary. Former state legislator Rob Johnson, Darrick Matthews, Jake Merrick, and Keri Shipley are running in the Republican primary.
The special election became necessary after Stephanie Bice (R) was elected to represent Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District on Nov. 3. Her resignation is effective on Dec. 31. Bice was elected to the state Senate in 2014. She won re-election in 2018 with 68.3% of the vote.
Oklahoma has a Republican state government trifecta. A trifecta exists when one political party simultaneously holds the governor’s office and majorities in both state legislative chambers. Republicans control the state Senate by a 39-9 margin and the state House by an 82-19 margin.
As of December 2020, four state legislative special elections have been scheduled for 2021 in three states. Between 2011 and 2019, an average of 77 special elections took place each year.