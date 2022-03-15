(The Center Square) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) troopers would get a 35% salary increase under a bill being considered by the Oklahoma Senate .
An emergency clause in House Bill 4386 would make the salary increase effective July 1.
The pay increases would cost the state about $16.6 million for fiscal year 2023 if the bill passes the Senate and is signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt. It passed the House last week.
The money would come from the state’s General Revenue Fund, Tricia Pemberton, the deputy communications director for the House Republican Caucus, told The Center Square.
The OHP reported in November the average trooper salary, including retirement, longevity and education incentive benefits, was $82,298. The 35% pay increase would bring that average up to $111,102, Pemberton said.
“Keep in mind the entry level base pay for an OHP trooper is $49,414 so this average reflects that many in the department currently have a number of years of service,” Pemberton said. “As troopers retire and new recruits are added, that average will trend lower.”
Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, who authored the bill, said trooper pay in Oklahoma is lagging behind many other law enforcement agencies in the state, and the bill is meant to correct that.
"Our highway patrol troopers have gone seven years without a pay raise," Ford said. "This is while they take their lives in their hands to provide safety and protection and a multitude of other services to Oklahomans throughout our state."
The raise would make trooper salaries comparable with what Edmond and Oklahoma City police officers earn, according to a news release from the Oklahoma House.
Trooper retention is the biggest challenge for the OHP, and the issue has been exacerbated by the political and social climate, Ford said.
Oklahoma’s public safety commissioner said last fall the OHP was short about 300 troopers, according to the news release.
The shortage of troopers is not limited to Oklahoma as law enforcement officers around the country are leaving the profession, Ford said. Some are retiring in order to receive their maximum pension benefits.
The bill, which is sponsored by Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore, in the Senate, has not been assigned to a Senate committee.