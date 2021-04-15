(The Center Square) – Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's signing of two bills will bring significant change to funding the state's education system.
House Bill 2078 modernizes the education funding formula by basing per-pupil funding on the most recent enrollment data. According to Aaron Cooper, deputy chief of staff for Oklahoma state Senate, the previous system gave school districts multiple enrollment figures from which to base its funding, causing some districts to receive state funds for students who are no longer enrolled.
Senate Bill 783 amends the Education Open Transfer Act to allow students the ability to transfer to another school district at any time, provided the district has space available.
"This legislation offers some of the most important education reforms we’ve seen in a decade and recognizes we need to provide needed flexibility for students and families," Kevin Brinegar, regional communications manager at Americans for Prosperity, told The Center Square. "Education isn't one-size-fits-all, and these historic measures ensure Oklahoma students and families can receive an education that fits their unique needs."
Brinegar said this law empowers families to learn based on their needs, not their ZIP code.
“Republicans recognize and understand the importance of public education, which is why we’ve made historic investments to raise teacher pay and increase classroom funding," Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said. "These measures are solid educational reforms that build upon our investments and work in concert as part of the goal to make sure Oklahoma students are afforded the chance at a quality education.”
Changes are slated to take effect in the 2022-2023 academic year.
"By reforming the way we fund our schools, we're ensuring that taxpayer dollars are being used as intended and meeting the needs of students in real-time, not three years from now," Brinegar said.
Brinegar said school districts will benefit from a modernized funding formula that meets its needs in a timely and more efficient way. When a student transfers school districts, funding will more quickly follow that student.
"This is a big win for education freedom," Brinegar said. "Regardless of where you live in the state, families are empowered to choose the school that best fits their needs."
State schools Superintendent Joy Hofmeister told The Oklahoman the change could negatively impact rural school districts. Adjusting the funding formula could be a weak point for school districts that are struggling to keep students during the pandemic. Overall, districts will benefit or suffer depending on whether their enrollment is increasing or decreasing.
Others in opposition to the bills included the Oklahoma State School Boards Association, Organization of Rural Oklahoma Schools, United Suburban Schools Association, Parent Legislative Action Committee and Oklahoma Education Association.