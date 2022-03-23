Senate bill would reduce vehicle sales tax
A bill that would change how sales tax is calculated on vehicle sales is under consideration by the Oklahoma House.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Darcy Jech, R-Kingfisher, in the Senate and Rep. Carl Newton, R-Cherokee, in the House, would calculate sales tax based on the difference of the price of the new vehicle and the value of the trade in and not on the vehicle's cost without the trade-in allowance.
Residents also would have 60 days instead of 30 days to register new vehicles if a separate bill sponsored by Jech passes and is signed into law.
“Modifying the way we tax vehicle purchases will provide some tax relief to families while making this investment,” Jech said.
Proposal would eliminate income requirements for homestead exemption
The House passed a resolution that could eliminate the income eligibility requirements for the senior homestead exemption with a constitutional amendment.
According to the House Joint Resolution 1047's fiscal note, the bill would not affect state revenue and would have an unknown effect on local government revenue.
Oklahoma residents over age 65 are eligible for the homestead exemption.
Rep. Robert Manger, R-Midwest City, sponsored the resolution, which now moves to the Senate.
House passes caregiver tax credit bill
The Oklahoma Senate is considering a bill that would give a tax credit to caregivers.
The bill would cap the tax credit at $2,000, or $3,000 if the person cared for is a veteran or has Alzheimer's or related dementia, according to the bill's sponsor, Rep. Tammy West, R-Oklahoma City. The bill allots $1.5 million for the credits.
Some of the uses of the credit include changes to the person's residence to improve mobility and safety, medical equipment, including technology, salaries for home care and personal aides and respite care, including adult day care, West said.
"Family caregivers often serve their loved ones at great personal expense," West said. "This measure recognizes their selfless dedication and hard work as they often juggle other jobs, their own lives and the needs of their loved ones."
House Bill 3371 passed the House earlier this week and was heard by the Senate on Tuesday.
House bill bans local governments from restricting gardens
Local governments would be prohibited from banning gardens on residential properties if a bill sponsored by Rep. Rick West, R-Heavener, passes and is signed into law.
No Oklahoma municipality currently bans residents from growing food on their property, but West said in a news release he is concerned it could happen in the future.
"The right to grow food for yourself or your family regardless of where you live is a primal right that goes all the way back to the Garden of Eden, and it should not be prohibited by esthetics, discrimination or governments," West said. "This has never been more important as people are experiencing very real food shortages with major supply chain issues, and the price of fuel and inflation are driving up prices at the grocery store."
The bill passed the House and is under consideration in the Senate.