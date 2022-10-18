(The Center Square) – A new poll from Amber Integrated shows Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt in a tight race with State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.
The poll taken between Oct. 13 and Oct.15 shows 45.3% of the 500 voters asked said they would vote for Stitt or would "lean toward" voting for him. Hofmeister is ahead of Stitt by 0.6 percentage points with 45.9% of those polled saying they would vote or were learning toward voting for her.
Natalie Bruno and Ervin Yen, who are running as independents, received a combined 4% support.
Five percent of voters said they were undecided. The poll has a margin of error of 4.4%, according to Amber Integrated.
Stitt's approval rating among voters polled was 42% with 52% giving the governor an unfavorable rating. Hofmeister received a 48% favorable rating with 38% of those polled giving her an unfavorable rating.
Hofmeister, who won her post as state superintendent of public instruction as a Republican, is running as a Democrat.
Republican Ryan Walters is leading in the race to succeed Hofmeister. A September poll showed Walters behind Democrat Jena Nelson, who had 49% to Walter's 44%.
Fifty-two percent of those polled in October said they supported Walters while 48% said they supported Nelson.
Republicans are poised to win other races, including a special U.S. Senate race to replace the retiring Jim Inhofe.
Republican Markwayne Mulllin has a 13 percentage point lead over his challengers which include Democrat Kendra Horn, Libertarian Robert Murphy and independent Ray Woods, according to the poll results.
Republican U.S. Senator James Lankford is also expected to hold on to his seat.