(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell said he wants lawmakers to amend a bill passed in 2018 that made the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Commission an advisory body.
The request comes as law enforcement agencies and the House of Representatives investigate alleged improprieties in a contract between the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department and Swadley's Bar-B-Q. The restaurant vendor operated locations at state parks until questions were raised about excessive spending in a report by the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency.
House Bill 3603 removed the tourism commission's authority to approve budgets and contracts and transferred it to the executive director.
Jerry Winchester, who was overseeing the contract with Swadley's, resigned his post as OTRD executive director last week.
The state is seeking another restaurant vendor for Oklahoma's state parks, Pinnell said. The request for proposal will remain open for two weeks, he said.
"The transition is underway at Tourism and we're committed to protecting the taxpayers at every turn," Pinnell said in a statement. "We have filed a lawsuit against Swadley's Foggy Bottom Kitchen to demand access to their financial records, and I am pleased that the Attorney General's Office is representing the state in this matter. Tourism staff is also communicating with and providing information to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector."
The House of Representatives announced last week a special investigative committee would look into the OTRD.
The committee is scheduled to have its first meeting on May 12 at 11 a.m., according to the Oklahoma Legislature's website.