(The Center Square) – Phase Two of Oklahoma's COVID-19 vaccination plan is underway, with residents ages 65 and older, first responders and health care workers providing outpatient COVID services, teachers and those with underlying health conditions eligible to receive shots.
To assist with the process, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) launched an online COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduler Portal earlier this month. Residents can visit the portal to see which priority group they fall into and register to be notified when they are eligible to receive the vaccine. Once someone attends their first vaccine appointment, they will receive a follow-up email with a countdown and an opportunity to schedule their second dose appointment.
"As our state advances in our phased approach to vaccine distribution, the system will notify and allow individuals in additional priority groups and phases the opportunity to schedule their appointment," according to a news release from OSDH.
The state has also contracted with Microsoft to develop a mobile phone application that will allow patients to schedule their initial appointment and track when they should return for their second dose.
More than 50,000 initial doses of the vaccines have been administered in Oklahoma, with the state having received nearly 175,000 doses. An additional 30,000 to 40,000 doses should arrive in the state each week.
"The vaccines that will be available to Oklahomans are safe and effective," Keith Reed, Oklahoma State Department of Health deputy commissioner, told The Center Square. "The FDA has rigorous scientific and regulatory processes in place that ensure the safety, effectiveness and quality of COVID-19 vaccines. Oklahomans should feel confident in receiving the vaccines."
Oklahoma is currently fourth in the nation for new cases per capita. The true number of those infected is difficult to determine because many have not been tested and others can be ill and asymptomatic. The state's numbers of daily deaths and daily new cases have continued to increase over the past two weeks.