(The Center Square) – The Oklahoma Senate Rules Committee unanimously agreed Wednesday to move a resolution that would give voters a chance to voice their views on voter identification.
Senate Joint Resolution 48 would ask voters whether they are in favor of requiring identification for all methods of voting, including mail-in voting and absentee, as part of the Oklahoma Constitution.
"Putting voter identification requirements that currently are only in statute into the state constitution safeguards the integrity of our election process for generations to come," said Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, the resolution's sponsor. "Adding voter ID requirements to the constitution also can aid in increasing voter turnout by assuring Oklahomans their votes will be counted and that our elections will continue to be safe and secure."
The Legislature still would decide what identification is needed, Treat said. Voters currently are required to show either a voter ID card or some form of government-issued ID.
Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, said she supports voter ID as the state does it now.
"I am concerned though that we're letting a national narrative make us ... change the constitution," Boren said during the meeting. "But I trust the people of Oklahoma to make that decision whether or not that this is necessary."
The bill now will go to the full Senate for consideration.