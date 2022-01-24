(The Center Square) - The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) awarded more than $1.3 million to tribal organizations in Oklahoma for public transportation projects.
Tribes go through an application process to receive the grant money, which the FTA makes available to federally recognized Indian tribes or Alaska Native villages, groups or communities, according to information from the agency.
The Kaw Nation received the largest grant, $784,963, which is earmarked for funding the creation of a fixed route and demand transit service system for tribal members.
The FTA granted $107,196 to the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma to expand on-demand shared ride public transportation services in Ottawa County.
The Cherokee Nation plans to buy new vehicles to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements with a $108,329 FTA grant.
“This project will help the tribe address state of good repair needs and continue safe and reliable transit services for residents traveling to jobs, healthcare and other community services,” according to the FTA.
A grant of $130,380 was awarded to the Otoe-Missouria Tribe of Indians in Noble and Kay counties to help support transit service and provide rides to work, health care and other services.
The United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians received $198,000 to help maintain transit services for tribal and community members.
Smaller grants include $24,500 to the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes to develop a transit plan.
“This project will improve access to and within the community so that the tribe may better serve its members and the rural communities of Caddo County in southwestern Oklahoma,” FTA said on its website.
The Alabama Quassarte Tribal Town also received an $18,500 grant to fund the development of a transit plan.