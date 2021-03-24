(The Center Square) – Oklahoma will move into Phase 4 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan beginning Monday.
In Phase 4, all residents ages 16 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.
“We have all been looking forward to this day for a long time. All Oklahomans will be eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment through the state, regardless of your priority group," Deputy Commissioner of Health Keith Reed said. "No more screening for eligibility groups. No more need for personal contemplation about whether you are eligible or should get the vaccine. If you are over 16 and live in Oklahoma, you are eligible and should get vaccinated.”
As of Friday, about 1.7 million Oklahoma residents received at least one dose of the vaccine. And about 71% of those 65 and older have received at least their first dose. Moderna's and Pfizer's vaccines require two doses taken a few weeks apart.
While everyone 16 and older will be eligible, registering to receive the vaccine still could be difficult early on. Residents can seek to schedule an appointment here.