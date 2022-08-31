(The Center Square)- A Democratic lawmaker wants to know what Oklahomans think about the state’s tax system.
Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, is holding three meetings in September, she said in a news release Wednesday.
“Across the political spectrum, people feel that our state tax system benefits some and disadvantages others. Kirt said. “The goal of these sessions is to analyze the long-term health of the state’s revenue structure, identify the major challenges for taxpayers and small business owners and examine possible changes that could make the system more fair while also strengthening the state’s economy.”
Gov. Kevin Stitt called state lawmakers back into session in May to consider measures that would have lowered the state’s grocery tax and personal income taxes.
The House of Representatives passed bills alleviating the taxes, but the measures never made it to the floor of the Senate.
The state ended fiscal year 2022 with a $2.8 billion surplus.
Kirt will host the first meeting on Sept. 8, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the State Capitol. The meeting will be streamed live. She is hosting a meeting focused on small business owners on Sept. 12 at Francis Tuttle’s Reno Campus in Oklahoma City.
The final meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 15, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the State Capitol. Dr. Cynthia Rogers from the University of Oklahoma’s Department of Economics and the Oklahoma Policy Institute will be a part of a panel of experts at the meeting. It will also be streamed live.