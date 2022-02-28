(The Center Square) – A bill moving through the Oklahoma Legislature would make falsely claiming a pet as a service animal a misdemeanor.
Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, sponsored Senate Bill 1223.
“Sadly, there are some in our society who will take advantage of the benefits of a service animal and impersonate their need for one, thereby causing harm to those who have a legitimate need of such an animal." Bullard said in a statement. "We’ve seen it in various scenarios, and business owners are begging for help. Now, we are facing the fraudulent use of these animals, causing hardships on kids, veterans, and many others who have a real need for them. We will not stand for people impersonating those who are disabled, all to save money or bring their favorite pet to a store that does not allow it.”
If convicted, a person faces a fine up to $500.
If the bill passes the Legislature and becomes law, public places can post signs about it.
The bill passed the Senate on Monday and moves to the House. Rep. Dustin Roberts, R-Durant, is the prime sponsor of the bill in the House.