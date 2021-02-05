The nonpartisan primary election for school board seats in Oklahoma is on Feb. 9. Candidates are competing to advance to the general election scheduled for April 6. The filing deadline passed on Dec. 9, 2020.
Five school districts within Ballotpedia’s coverage scope are holding primary elections for five seats. In Oklahoma, school districts cancel primary elections if fewer than three candidates file to run for each seat up for election, and the candidates automatically advance to the general election. Both the primary and general elections are canceled if only one candidate files for a seat up for election, and the unopposed candidate is automatically elected. The following school districts are holding primary elections:
- Edmond Public Schools
- Owasso Public Schools
- Putnam City Schools
- Tulsa Public schools
- Oklahoma City Public Schools
In all, a total of 33 school board seats across 26 Oklahoma school districts covered by Ballotpedia are up for election in 2021.
The largest school district covered by Ballotpedia and holding elections in Oklahoma in 2021 is Oklahoma City Public Schools. The district served 39,806 students during the 2016-2017 school year.