(The Center Square) – Oklahoma's three-day sales tax holiday begins early Friday and continues through Sunday night.
The holiday means sales taxes will not be applied to most clothing items under $100, including shoes, sneakers, diapers and winter wear.
The holiday applies to both in-store and online purchases.
"Sales of any article of clothing or footwear designed to be worn on or about the human body and the sales price of the article is less than one hundred dollars are exempt," the Oklahoma Tax Commission says on its website. "This does not apply to the sale of any accessories, special clothing or footwear primarily designed for athletic activity or protective use that is not normally worn except when used for athletic activity or protective use, or to the rental of clothing or footwear.
The state sales tax is 4.5%, but the holiday applies to local sales taxes as well.