(The Center Square) – The first doses of Pfizer's new COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Oklahoma.

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office said in a news release that the first doses the state received will go to health care workers who have been on the front lines since the beginning of the pandemic.

Stitt, health commissioner Lance Frye and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt discussed the vaccine at a news conference at Integris Baptist Medical Center

Integris Health in Oklahoma City received 7,800 doses, and Saint Francis in Tulsa received 9,700 doses. The state expects a total of about 33,000 doses this week.

About 166,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are expected by the end of the month.

