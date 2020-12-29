(The Center Square) – Oklahoma's first responders are now in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday announced it is transitioning into phase two of its vaccine distribution plan. First responders such as police officers and firefighters and health care workers who are not on the front lines of treating coronavirus patients will be part of this phase.
The department is setting up "points of dispensing sites," or PODS, across Oklahoma where those who qualify for phase two can receive the vaccine.
“We’re excited to have the opportunity to expand our vaccine distribution efforts in Oklahoma,” Oklahoma State Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye said. “PODS will help us provide more efficient access points as we open up the vaccine to larger populations as we continue to gradually move into phase two priority groups and beyond.”
Next in line will be Oklahoma residents aged 65 and older.