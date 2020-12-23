(The Center Square) – Health care workers in Oklahoma have begun vaccinating residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye observed the first COVID-19 vaccinations, which were given to Frances Wantland, an 89-year-old resident, nurse Pam Byers, and Scott Pilgrim, the chief executive officer of the Diakonos Group, which operates The Lodge, according to a news release from Stitt's office.
"Getting vaccines into nursing home and long-term care facilities is a major step forward in our fight against COVID-19," Stitt said. "This year has been particularly hard for Oklahomans who live or work in long term care facilities, which is why I prioritized them, along with our frontline health care workers, to receive the vaccine. I'm grateful for all of our health care partners who have made today possible."
Frye said Tuesday's vaccinations is just the beginning in Oklahoma's new fight against COVID-19.
"We’re hopeful that the effectiveness of this vaccine, paired with other preventative measures, will save lives and eventually allow long-term care facilities to resume regular visitations for family and loved ones,” he said,
As part of Operation Warp Speed, the federal government will ship 44,000 vaccine doses to Oklahoma for use in inoculating residents and staff in long-term care facilities.
In the first week since vaccines arrived in Oklahoma, 21,000 health care workers and first responders in all 77 counties have been vaccinated, according to Stitt's office.