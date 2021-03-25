(The Center Square) – The state Senate has passed a bill declaring Oklahoma a Second Amendment sanctuary state.
Senate Bill 631 says that any order demanding the confiscation, buy-back or surrender of firearms infringes upon Oklahomans' Second Amendment rights.
Don Spencer, president of the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association, told The Center Square there are currently more than 20 active bills in the Oklahoma State legislature that directly deal with returning self-defense rights to the people.
"The average Oklahoman can have some comfort the state of Oklahoma is going to protect their Second and Tenth Amendment rights," Spencer said. "The people must always be able to defend themselves from tyranny from local or a federal overreaching government."
Spencer said being a Second Amendment sanctuary state merely means that the people of Oklahoma can rest assured that the state will defend them from the potential federal overreach of confiscating firearms from peaceable citizens.
"The gun laws as you see them right now are as restrictive as we're willing to let them get," state Sen. Warren Hamilton told The Center Square. "There are several proposals right now running afoot in Washington that would restrict people's Second Amendment rights from what they are today, types of firearm restrictions that are legal today would be illegal tomorrow. What we're saying is that those things that are legal today will be legal tomorrow."
Hamilton is one of the authors of the bill.
"We recognize that the federal government has authority, but their authority is not all-encompassing," Hamilton said. "Power here in the United States comes from we the people, and we the people have delegated our power to our authorities. We simply need to remind each other from time to time where the left and right and up and down limits of those parties are. This is simply an attempt to do that."
There is also a version of the bill being considered in the state House of Representatives.