(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma Legislature will reconvene Sept. 28 to consider more than 60 projects approved the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
The session is expected to conclude Sept. 30, according to an announcement by Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat and House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka,
"A tremendous amount of partnership and hard work has gone into strategically allocating these taxpayer funds for the good of all Oklahomans," McCall said in a statement. "The House will hold an efficient session to finalize the submissions the public made and send them to the executive for final consideration."
The Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding approved the projects Tuesday.
The money distributes almost all of the state's $1.87 billion from the federal spending program.
The largest amount of money was set aside for broadband expansion--more than $381. The committee also created a $60 million revolving grant fund for industrial sites to improve broadband or water systems.
Also approved was $130.5 million for water projects across the state. An additional $100 million was allocated to the Oklahoma Water Resources Board for water and dam projects.
A full list of the approved projects can be viewed here.