(The Center Square) - Lawmakers say they want to examine ways to reduce barriers and make Oklahoma’s adoption and foster care system more efficient following the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
An interim study was requested by Reps. Brian Hill, R-Mustang, Brad Boles, R-Marlow, and Dick Lowe, R-Amber, to investigate how this can be done without compromising the well-being of the children involved.
Currently there are approximately 7,000 children in Oklahoma’s foster care system, according to the Department of Human Services.
There were 1,462 children adopted from foster care in Oklahoma in 2012 with another 2,803 children waiting to be adopted, according to the State Policy Advocacy and Reform Center.
However, adoptions from foster care have steadily grown over the years with a 40% increase in adoptions from foster care across the U.S. between 2000 and 2019, according to the National Council for Adoption.
Children still spend an average of over 32 months in the foster care system waiting to be adopted, NCFA said.
"I particularly am interested in studying ways to make our current foster and adoption system more efficient, reducing burdensome regulations and costs for people who want to help raise these children," said Lowe. "At the same time, it's incredibly important to safeguard the kids entrusted to the state's care. I'm interested to hear firsthand experiences and ideas from our study participants as we consider ways to better serve our children."
Prospective foster parents in Oklahoma have numerous requirements. They must undergo a background check, have a working vehicle, be financially stable without relying on foster care reimbursement and meet various health and safety requirements within their home, according to DHS.
The process of adopting a foster child includes 27 hours of pre-service training, a home study, and fingerprint background checks.
With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the lawmakers behind the study say they want to make sure Oklahoma is prepared to give all current and future children the care and support they need.
"I've been a very vocal supporter and co-author of many pro-life bills since I was elected in March of 2018,” said Boles. “This is a very personal issue to me since I was adopted at birth, and I thank God every day that the adoption process led me to my loving family. We must ensure that our Oklahoma adoption and foster care systems are well-funded and functioning efficiently so we can best serve this population in need."