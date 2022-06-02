(The Center Square) - Oklahoma House Democrats have drafted a series of firearms-related bills after a Tulsa medical center shooting, including one that would repeal the state's gun law that allows people to carry a concealed weapon with a permit.
The lawmakers are also asking for the revocation of a bill passed in 2020 that would not allow "red flag" legislation and enact such a law. Red flag laws allow for the temporary removal of guns from someone considered at risk of harming themselves or others.
The bill package introduced Thursday, called the "Stand Against Violence and Extremism Act," also calls for a new waiting period for purchasing guns and an increase in the legal age to purchase firearms to 21.
Their request comes a day after a man shot four people to death at Tulsa's St. Francis Hospital and more than a week after 21 people, including 19 children, were killed at a school in Uvalde, Texas.
"Tulsa, Taft, Uvalde, these events are preventable," said Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa. "The SAVE Act is a common-sense approach to help prevent gun violence in Oklahoma. House Democrats refuse to sit idly as our citizens begin to fear grocery stores, hospitals, community events, and schools."
The Legislature is in a special session to consider applications for American Rescue Act Plan funds and discuss a tax rebate for a proposed large manufacturer. House Speaker Charles McCall had no reaction "at this time" to the Democrats' request, according to a spokesman.
The special session is a "perfect opportunity" to discuss gun legislation, Democrats said.
"Let's be super clear, we could act on common-sense solutions to gun violence today if we wanted to," said House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman. "Oklahoma students will be in school in two months. If we fail to act before then, it will be because the Legislature has no will to do so. That's something that I hope all Oklahomans are paying attention to."
The shooter in Wednesday's incident in Tulsa targeted a doctor that had previously treated him, Tulsa police said. Michael Lewis killed the doctor, another physician, an office worker and a patient before turning the gun on himself, they said in a news conference Thursday.
Lewis purchased a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle shortly before the shooting, police said. He also purchased a semi-automatic handgun from a pawnshop on May 29, they said.
Gov. Kevin Stitt called the incident a "senseless act of violence and hatred." He has ordered all flags to fly at half-staff through Sunday.