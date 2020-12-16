(The Center Square) – Oklahoma has received nearly 40,000 doses of Pfizer's recently approved COVID-19 vaccine, with distribution beginning to hospitals around the state.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said at a Wednesday news conference that 33,150 of the 39,975 doses will go to five Oklahoma hospitals and 6,825 doses will be distributed to tribal nations.
“This vaccine is a big piece of the puzzle, but we still need to keep doing our part,” Stitt said.
As recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, front-line health care workers will be the first to be vaccinated. Staff and residents of nursing homes also will be near the front of the line. Hundreds of health care workers already have receive the first of two doses of the vaccine, which must be taken three weeks apart.
“My job is to make sure the state has the resources and the support to get the vaccines to Oklahomans as quickly and as effectively as possible, wherever they live in the state of Oklahoma, the governor said.
