(The Center Square) – Two additional candidates have filed to run for Oklahoma governor in the 2022 election, bringing the current field to five.
Incumbent Republican Kevin Stitt, who won a first term in 2018 with 54.3% of the vote, is being challenged by Paul Tay, an independent from Tulsa; Natalie Bruno, a Libertarian from Edmond; Connie Johnson, a Democrat from Oklahoma City; and Ervin Yen, a Republican from Oklahoma City.
Johnson and Yen are former state senators. Bruno and Tay recently filed paperwork with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission.
The general election will be held Nov. 8, 2022.