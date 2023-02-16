(The Center Square) – Oklahoma public schools would get an increase of half a billion dollars in funding and parents would have access to a parental choice tax credit under the House Republicans’ education plan.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, laid out the Republicans’ plan Thursday, calling it an “every kid wins” policy.
“We believe this plan benefits every student, parent, and teacher in the state of Oklahoma,” said McCall during the press conference. “We’ve had discussions in the past about ESA’s or vouchers. This plan does not contain those mechanisms.”
The plan consists of two parts: a $500 million increase in public school funding and an Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit, which would be retroactive to Jan. 1 of this year if the legislation passes.
The additional half billion in education funding would be broken into $150 million through the standard school funding formula, $300 million that would be distributed to all public schools in the state on a per-pupil basis, and $50 million that would be distributed to the poorest schools in the state, McCall said.
He added the bill would also mandate $2,500 pay raises for teachers.
“There’s no restriction in this legislation that you could not pay more than $2,500,” said McCall. “The $2,500 dollars would roughly represent $139 million dollars.”
Raises for support staff would also be permissible and left up to the local school districts, according to McCall. The money could also be used for “wrap around services” like school counselors and therapists.
As for the Parental Choice Tax Credit Act, the bill would provide for a maximum $5,000 credit per year for private school or other education costs, broken up to cover $2,500 per semester, McCall said.
Homeschool students would be eligible for up to $2,500 in education costs. Both would require documentation and proof to claim the tax credit.
“If you cannot document the full amount, you will not receive the full amount of credit,” said McCall.
The tax credit would only be available for students who were not enrolled full-time in public school.
“We have broad support for it in our caucus, we are excited about it,” McCall said. “We are not claiming this to be a perfect piece of policy but we consider it to be a great piece of policy.”
The speaker said Gov. Kevin Stitt is aware of their House Republican education plan and would be “fully supportive” of it.
“We figured out a solution without selling out to special interest groups that were putting pressure on us,” said Rep. Rhonda Baker, who serves as chair of the House Common Education Committee. “Our goal is to make sure that every child in this state receives a fair education. What we have seen in the past didn’t necessarily represent or protect every child in the state. This does. It makes sure everyone has the potential for success. It supports our students, our parents, our teachers. We want Oklahoma to be stronger and I think with this piece of legislation, we can be. But we’re going to fight as House Republicans to make sure that whatever we put our name to is something that’s going to be better for all.”