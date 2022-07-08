(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma Ethics Commission fined the Republican Senatorial Committee $65,000 and ordered it to dissolve within 60 days, according to a news release from the commission on Friday.
The political action committee violated state campaign laws by accepting illegal corporate campaign contributions and taking contributions to support a specific candidate or candidates, according to the settlement. The committee also said there were "potential inconsistencies" between the PAC's purpose listed on its statement of organization and actual activities.
The settlement did not list specifics.
The commission also fined former state Senate candidate Dyllon Fite $2,137.08. Fite who unsuccessfully ran in 2020, failed to register a candidate committee, used campaign funds to purchase gas for his personal vehicle and failed to keep proper records of his campaign funds, according to the settlement. The commission also said Fite failed to include proper disclosure on his campaign signs.
The agreement with Fite was reached in June but released by the commission on Friday.