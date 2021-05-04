(The Center Square) – Oklahoma is no longer under a pandemic-related state of emergency.
Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday signed an executive order rescinding the state's COVID-19 state of emergency. The order became effective Tuesday morning.
To justify the decision, Stitt noted that Oklahoma’s 7-day average of new cases dropped 94% from its peak and has among the lowest positivity rates in the U.S. Coronoavirus-related hospitalizations also are down 90% from their peak.
“Because Oklahomans used personal responsibility to protect themselves, their families and our most vulnerable, the data shows COVID-19 is no longer an emergency,” Stitt said. “We were the first state to reopen our economy on June 1, and we are continuing to lead the nation now. More people are getting the vaccine every day, our kids are safely back in school, our businesses are open and thriving and our unemployment rate is better than the national average.”
To date, more than 2.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Oklahoma, according to a news release from the governor's office. The vaccine remains available to Oklahomans 16 and older.